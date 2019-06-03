The inaugural Senseon ‘The state of cyber security – SME report 2019’ builds on original research conducted to better understand the cyber security challenges specific to small and medium sized businesses. From the evolving threat landscape and common attacks, to the differing requirements between new and established SMEs, this report considers their needs from a variety of angles including the role that AI is playing in this rapidly changing industry.

The industry agnostic research polled 208 UK cyber security professionals, working in organisations of all ages, with 49-500 employees.