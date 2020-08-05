The State of Security Segmentation

Security incidents are inevitable. Motivated attackers will find their way in. They might rely on clever pieces of never-beforeseen malware, effective phishing campaigns that yield employee credentials, containers left exposed to the internet or invariably, vulnerable software.

What else have we come to accept? That attackers, once inside, seek to move laterally, looking to steal important intellectual property or sensitive customer information. Perhaps they merely want to lock up data with ransomware that moves laterally on its own or worse, destroy sensitive information. At this stage, when attackers begin to move laterally, a small security incident can transform into a fullblown breach.