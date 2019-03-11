The Technology Impact of IT Transformation

Today’s enterprises depend on IT to provide the technological backbone needed to capture new business opportunities and speed time to market. But too many existing datacenters haven’t kept pace with the demands of modern workloads. Instead of propelling growth and creating value, legacy IT systems actually stymie business, in effect becoming a repository for technical debt that drives IT costs higher, with no benefits.

Today, enterprise datacenters are under pressure; downtime because of system failure and human error is common and costly. To improve resiliency and support the level of agility needed to drive innovation, most enterprise datacenters will need to be modernized. The benefits of modernization go beyond improving the ability to support innovation. IT organizations that undergo modernization are able to realize a vast reduction in those hidden costs associated with maintaining and operating legacy IT systems.

