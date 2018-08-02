The Threat Lifecycle Management Framework

LogRhythm

Globally, sophisticated cyber-attacks are compromising organisations at an unprecedented rate and with devastating consequences. Modern attackers, including criminal organisations, ideological groups, nation states and other advanced threat actors are motivated by a wide range of objectives that include financial gain, industrial espionage, cyber-warfare, and terrorism. These attacks are often very expensive for compromised organisations, costing each company an average of USD $7.7M.

The odds that your organisation will be compromised are high. In fact, a recent report indicates that 76 percent of surveyed organisations were compromised in 2015. Against this backdrop, organisations increasingly expect that it’s not if they will be compromised, but rather when will they be compromised.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

