The Total Economic Impact™ Of Dell EMC Servers For SAP

To run a digital business that is Intelligent and agile, your enterprise requires an IT landscape capable of connecting the front and back offices. In other words, the ability to engage customers depends on the often unseen capabilities in the data center. To remain on a path to digital transformation and capitalize on innovations in AI and machine learning (ML), companies are migrating their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business warehouse (BW) workloads to SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA. For enterprises running legacy SAP solutions, with an end of service life after 2025, the timetable for migration is rapidly approaching given that the average implementation is several years. IT decision makers (ITDMs) begin this journey by articulating the business case for why they should modernize their IT landscape for SAP and what factors they should consider along the way.

