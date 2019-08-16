The Total Economic Impact™ Of Dell’s PC Lifecycle Services

Dell

To better understand the costs associated with services throughout the PC life cycle, Forrester surveyed 101 IT decision makers at large organizations in the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany. All of the respondents were significantly involved in the decision-making process for PC and device management and had significant expert-level knowledge about the PC life-cycle process. Furthermore, Forrester interviewed six Dell customers leveraging Dell’s Pro Deploy Plus and/or Pro Support Plus services. These companies were looking for ways to streamline the deployment of end-user devices to their employees,to reduce support costs, and to free up internal IT resources to focus on other technology tasks or revenue generating initiatives.

 

Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Apple Sues Virtualisation Firm Corellium for “Perfect Digital Facsimile” of iOS
3 hours ago
You Can Now Trigger a Kernel Panic on AWS EC2 Instances by API
6 hours ago
Nvidia Q2 2019: Down 17% On-Year, But Signs of Recovery
7 hours ago
Open Source at the ASF: A Year in Numbers
7 hours ago
London Stock Exchange Fails to Open After Mystery Technical Glitch
8 hours ago
Phishing the BIRD: ECB Website Hacked
23 hours ago
European “Robotaxis” by 2020? Saab Buyer NEVS and Silicon Valley’s AutoX Team Up
1 day ago
HMRC Seeking “Digital Notebook” Apps as it Continues Digitalisation Efforts
1 day ago
Cisco CEO: Chinese Market has “Dropped Precipitously”, Company “Uninvited” to Bids
1 day ago
Azure Aims for Resilience in Face of Regional Catastrophe
1 day ago
eBay Announces First “Graduate” of its Open Source Database Efforts
1 day ago
Q&A: Will Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) Kill “One-Click” Shopping?
2 days ago
Payments Sector Wins Open Banking Reprieve with 18 Month SCA Extension
2 days ago
Planes, Trains and Automobiles: How the API Economy is Revolutionising the Transportation Industry  
2 days ago
IET Wins Gov’t Contract to Design, Launch Umbrella “UK Cyber Security Council”
2 days ago
White Hats Breach Biometrics Database: 27.8 Million Records Exposed
2 days ago