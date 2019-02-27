The Total Economic Impact of Dell’s PC Lifecycle Services

Dell

Dell and Intel® commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by leveraging Intel® vPro and Dell’s ProDeploy Plus and ProSupport Plus services. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of leveraging Dell’s PC Lifecycle Services on their organizations.

To better understand the costs associated with services throughout the PC life cycle, Forrester surveyed 101 IT decision makers at large organizations in the US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany. All of the respondents were significantly involved in the decision-making process for PC and device management and had significant expert-level knowledge about the PC life-cycle process. Furthermore, Forrester interviewed six Dell customers leveraging Dell’s ProDeploy Plus and/or ProSupport Plus services. These companies were looking for ways to streamline the deployment of end-user devices to their employees, to reduce support costs, and to free up internal IT resources to focus on other technology tasks or revenue generating initiatives.

