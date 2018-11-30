The Total Economic Impact™ Of HPE 3PAR StoreServ

HPE provides an All-flash enterprise storage solution that helps its customers move their enterprises to the next level of productivity and data protection in a cost-effective manner. HPE commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying the HPE 3PAR StoreServ All-flash Storage solution. The purpose of this study is to provide readers with a framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of 3PAR All-flash Storage on their organizations.