The Total Economic Impact™ Of SAP Service Cloud

In today’s competitive world, customers have more choices than ever before, they have less patience in meeting their needs and they are eager to share their experiences -whether good or bad. With SAP Customer Experience service solutions, organizations can give their customers the right service on the right channel, delivering an excellent customer service experience at every point in their journey.

In a 2017 Total Economic Impact study, Forrester Consulting found that a composite organization, a B2B company with 10,000 employees and 100,000 calls per month, realizes the following benefits when they invest in SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer, now part of the SAP Service Cloud:

● 363% ROI

● Increased service and field representative efficiency by 40%

● Raised income from upsell by 19%

● Reduced call center operational costs by 42%

Want more details? Download the Forrester study commissioned by SAP.

