The Transformation of the NHS: Improving Digital Solutions

This survey examines the thoughts and opinions of technology leaders across the NHS regarding the development and progress on digital transformation in the healthcare sector. This report also explores the key areas of focus as the organisation looks to exploit the potential of digital solutions.

The research focuses in particular on:

• The extent to which government initiatives, such as the NHS Five Year Forward

View and the Paperless Initiative, inform digital strategies

• The main factors driving digital transformation in the NHS

• The greatest IT monitoring and management challenges healthcare organisations

currently face