The Workstation Buyer’s Guide for Manufacturing and Engineering

What you will learn from this infobrief:
- Part 1: Digital transformation means many key parts of the business now depend on specific — and often very demanding —applications.
- Part 2: The outcome of these applications can determine the health of the company. Running them on commodity PCs is a risky strategy. Workstations designed to tackle the most challenging workloads can help ensure a positive outcome.
- Part 3: Applications can have very specific demands on hardware and the underlying platform — compatibility is critical. Certification helps guarantee a reliable solution.
- Part 4: Choosing and paying for the right workstation means understanding the specific roles and workloads and buying a machine certified to handle the load. Trying to save a small amount on upfront hardware costs can end upcosting a lot more than you may realise.
