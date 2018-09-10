Three Imperatives for Keeping IBM i Environments in Compliance with GDPR

Syncsort

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which begins enforcement on May 25, 2018, is about giving individuals control over their personally identifiable information that is stored, processed and shared by companies, as well as making companies responsible to adequately protect personal data from theft and misuse. But if you think that just because your company doesn’t have offices in the E.U. it doesn’t need to be concerned with GDPR, think again. GDPR applies to every organization that stores, processes or otherwise uses data relating to E.U. citizens, and there are stiff penalties for non-compliance that can be as high as 4 million Euros or 4% of revenue, whichever is higher.

This whitepaper will discuss how this relates to the storage and usage of personal data on IBM i environments. The information technology imperatives of GDPR generally fall into three main categories:

1) Protect data

2) Track activity/detect violations

3) Assess risks

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Auditors Slam UK Security Vetting IT Failure
4 hours ago
SAIC Buys Out Engility in $2.5 Billion Deal
6 hours ago
Gov’t Cautiously Welcomes Proposal to Sell more Public Data
8 hours ago
Solving the Multicloud Integration Conundrum
9 hours ago
Ofsted Inspections Get Digitalised – and Criticised
11 hours ago
Broadcom CEO in Bullish Defence of CA Technologies Acquisition
13 hours ago
Businesses Impressed by Results of AR/VR Adoption – But UK Lagging: Capgemini
3 days ago
Adopting Microservices to Meet your Business Goals
3 days ago
Okta Posts Record Quarter, Wins NTT Data, 450 New Customers
3 days ago
Apple: We’ll Create an Online Tool for Police to Request User Data
3 days ago
BA Hacked: Payment and Personal Details Stolen
3 days ago
Protonmail DDoS Attacks: British Bomb Threat Teenager Blamed
4 days ago
EU Commission Approves Apple Takeover of Music ID App Shazam
4 days ago
Sales Cloud Platform Gets a Major Revamp from Salesforce
4 days ago
Facebook Data Centre: Singapore Gets Asia’s First
4 days ago
Dell Results: Guidance Up Amid Record Shipments
4 days ago