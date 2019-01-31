Time to Say Yes to NoSQL

Couchbase

This whitepaper from Stratecast and Frost & Sullivan provides expert advice to business technology leaders who are exploring data management strategies and solutions. This third-party research finds that relational databases are clearly obsolete for managing the vast majority of today’s data – and that making the move to NoSQL is critical to the survival of modern businesses. So, why do 94% of organizations continue to use relational databases as the core of their data management operations?

Read the report to find out:

• What fear factors are holding decision-makers back from NoSQL
• Why the barriers to NoSQL adoption are quickly beginning to crumble
• How competing NoSQL offerings are creating confusion in the market

You’ll also learn (1) why now is the right time to make your move to NoSQL, (2) how to navigate the NoSQL marketplace, and (3) how to reap the maximum benefits of NoSQL right from the start.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

