The threat from insiders is not a new phenomenon, but high-profile incidents have elevated enterprise focus on effective detection and mitigation of insider threats. Detecting insider threats is challenging because internal users have legitimate access to valuable information, making it difficult to discern between appropriate data access and a true insider threat incident. Download the Top 10 Indicators of Data Abuse playbook to read about insider threats uncovered from live production data in several enterprise environments.
Top 10 Indicators of Data Abuse
Imperva