Top 10 Keys To Successful Least Privilege Adoption Via Application Control

Thycotic

As expensive ransomware attacks and increasing compliance requirements raise the stakes for organizations trying to protect endpoints, knowing where to start can be difficult.

This paper will explain how you can eliminate the risk of most malware attacks by implementing one of the most fundamental security strategies—the principle of least privilege. It will also cover keys to successful least privilege adoption using application control, so you can avoid the common pitfalls that cause least privilege strategies to fail.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

