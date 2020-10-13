Top 10 Reasons to Choose a Workstation

Dell Technologies

This paper examines the return on investment (ROI) of professional workstations for design engineering work as opposed to standard personal computers from three perspectives: the design engineer, the IT professional and executive management. All three have a stake in the investment. Professional workstations not only allow design engineers to meet product development deadlines, they relieve bottlenecks in the IT department and contribute to the company’s bottom line via lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and by providing a competitive advantage.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel ® Xeon® Platinum Processors.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 11 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Top tips for CISOs and CIOs: How to Fight a Ransomware Attack
6 days ago
Virtual CIO Symposium – Speakers, Agenda Announced For November 18 Summit
6 days ago
Computer Business Review Has Some News…
1 week ago
Will Government National Data Strategy Deliver on Eliminating Data Silos?
2 weeks ago
Microsoft Wobbles Again: Do Azure Staging Procedures Need a Rethink?
2 weeks ago
“Confidence in Chaos”? Ten Technologies for ‘Grey Zone’ Conflicts
2 weeks ago
Europe Sharpens IT Incident Reporting Requirements, Puts Cloud SLAs Under Microscope
3 weeks ago
It’s Time to Rethink How We Create and Provision Hybrid and Multi-cloud Networks
3 weeks ago
Down to the Wire: AWS Delays “Path-Style” S3 Deprecation at Last Minute
3 weeks ago
Five Announcements You May Have Missed at Microsoft Ignite 2020
3 weeks ago
Is Your Ransomware Incident Response Plan Future-Proof?
3 weeks ago
DataOps After the Pandemic: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
3 weeks ago
CIOs Wielding More Influence in the Boardroom as IT Spending Surges by $15 BILLION a Week
3 weeks ago
How to Tap into Innovative Startups
3 weeks ago
IBM Handed £25 Million DWP Contract Extension, Without Competition
3 weeks ago
“Zerologon” Continues to Reverberate, as Gov’t Scrambles to Patch
3 weeks ago