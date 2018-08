The public cloud is increasingly becoming an attractive target for off-site disaster recovery. But, not all the systems which offer this service are created equal.

In this white paper learn the top five considerations to take into account when selecting which cloud service to use as your DR target, including:

– Will it help you optimize your cost savings?

– Can it reduce your operational complexity?

– Does it allow you to provide Always-On™ Availability?

– And of course two more!