The Total Economic Impact Of Microsoft Azure IaaS

Microsoft commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic

Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI)

enterprises may realize by shifting some or all their management and

operations from on-premises, hosted, and outsourced implementations to

Azure’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering. The purpose of this

study is to give readers a framework to evaluate the potential financial

impact, or ROI, of leveraging Azure IaaS for their organizations. Benefits

gained by interviewed customers that migrated or re-architected some or

all workloads from on-premises to IaaS include:

› Greater revenue opportunities from business-to-business (B2B) and

customer web channels with a solution that is more mobile and reliable,

and meets scale and seasonality needs.

› Increased profits from those revenues.

› Improved production efficiency.

› Reduced datacenter, IT resource, and outsourcing costs.

› Easier and faster software and hardware management (such as

patching and support)