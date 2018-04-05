The Total Economic Impact Of Microsoft Azure IaaS

Microsoft commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic
Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI)
enterprises may realize by shifting some or all their management and
operations from on-premises, hosted, and outsourced implementations to
Azure’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offering. The purpose of this
study is to give readers a framework to evaluate the potential financial
impact, or ROI, of leveraging Azure IaaS for their organizations. Benefits
gained by interviewed customers that migrated or re-architected some or
all workloads from on-premises to IaaS include:
› Greater revenue opportunities from business-to-business (B2B) and
customer web channels with a solution that is more mobile and reliable,
and meets scale and seasonality needs.
› Increased profits from those revenues.
› Improved production efficiency.
› Reduced datacenter, IT resource, and outsourcing costs.
› Easier and faster software and hardware management (such as
patching and support)