Tracking Bot Trends for first half 2020

Recent bot trends you need to know:

Bots can harm an Internet property in a variety of ways and cause business consequences ranging from stolen content, lost inventory, slower website performance and higher bandwidth costs. What’s more, the attackers who use these bots are getting smarter. They’re continually training bots to change their tactics and mimic human behavior more closely. To defend against these advances, organizations need to understand the tactics bots use to hurt websites.

In the first half of 2020, 37.4% of all traffic on Cloudflare’s global network–which supports over 25 million Internet properties–was categorized as bot activity. By contrast, only 2.1% of traffic came from verified bots (bots known to perform a beneficial task). We also know legitimate Internet traffic increased at certain points in the day based on people’s daily routines. But to what degree do bots mimic this behavior?

Bot Management strategies you can use:

As organizations learm more about how bots affect their websites and applications, they can use a variety of tactics to manage those bots. This report outlines key trends and offers suggestions about how organizations can adapt their bot management policies in response.

These trends were identified based on observatrions of network traffic from January to July 2020 across Cloudflare’s global network which supports over 25 million Internet properties.

Download “”Tracking Bot Trends for the First Half of 2020″” now.