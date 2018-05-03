The endpoint security market is dynamic, with new entrants and ongoing innovation for improving threat detection and response. In the midst of all this market energy we are pleased to be named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)1. Trend Micro has been recognized as a leader since this Magic Quadrant started back in 2002 (first called Enterprise Antivirus).
Trend Micro Named a Leader Again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms
Trend Micro