Trend logo

Trend Micro Named a Leader Again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Trend Micro

The endpoint security market is dynamic, with new entrants and ongoing innovation for improving threat detection and response. In the midst of all this market energy we are pleased to be named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)1. Trend Micro has been recognized as a leader since this Magic Quadrant started back in 2002 (first called Enterprise Antivirus).

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Airbnb Customers Target of Phishing Scam
13 mins ago
This Quantum Cryptography Breakthrough Uses Twin Particles of Light
48 mins ago
Fujitsu Rolls Out Pay-as-you-Go RPA Service
3 hours ago
Why the Language “Rust” is Getting all the Love
3 hours ago
Irish High Court Warns of “Potentially Grave Prejudice” in Landmark Facebook Ruling
16 hours ago
Heart Implants Recalled over Hack Fears
20 hours ago
Tackling the Digital Skills Gap Requires Industry Support
22 hours ago
App Downloads to Hit 258 Billion by 2022 – Subscriptions Increasingly Driving Revenue
22 hours ago
Everybody and Their Dog is Rolling Out New Kubernetes Solutions
24 hours ago
“Challenging” Conversations with Advertisers and a “Legacy Codebase Issues” – Snap Shares Tumble on Mixed Results
1 day ago
HTTP/2 Adoption Continues as Customer Demand Rises
1 day ago
How to Lie with Information Security Statistics
2 days ago
FOI Request Rings Alarm Bells on Critical Infrastructure Security
2 days ago
Preventing Performance Pitfalls from being a Blockchain Blocker
2 days ago
What’s Next for Customer Service Jobs in the Wake of Automation?
2 days ago
Microsoft Just Made Hackers’ Lives a Lot Harder – but Has Anybody Noticed?
2 days ago