Turning CIOs into Digital orchestrators

In this study IDC has partnered with Dell Technologies to explore how CIOs are collaborating with their organizations’ leadership to identify digital use cases that drive strategic value, and how emerging technologies are being used to underpin and enable them.

In addition to leveraging ongoing IDC market research, the paper is based on a series of almost 50 in-depth interviews with CIOs around the globe to better understand their business requirements, approach to harnessing emerging technologies to address these requirements, existing barriers to benefitting from these technologies, and the quality of innovation-driven interactions with C-suite members to date.

