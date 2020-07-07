UK State of Work

Slack

Modern work is more technologically driven, complex and interdependent than ever before.

Knowledge workers are on the front lines of this shift. They are responsible for both managing and using new technology, while adapting their own skill sets to meet emerging market needs.

In an effort to understand the needs of this growing subset of the workforce, Slack partnered with market research firm GlobalWebIndex to conduct an international survey of 17,000 knowledge workers. The findings were published in our State of Work report.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 25 Pages

