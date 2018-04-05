The Ultimate Guide to Windows Server on Azure

Microsoft

You’re running a lot of your business on Windows Server today—mission-critical apps, Active Directory, Domain Name Servers, not to mention virtual machines and storage. For more than 20 years, in fact, Windows Server has been the operating system of choice for enterprise workloads.

This guide shows you how you can use your Windows Server expertise to give your organization a boost in the age of cloud computing, addressing these topics and others:

• Why move to the cloud?
• What are some ways to use Azure for Windows Server workloads?
• What about security?
• Who else is doing this?
• How do I get started?

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

