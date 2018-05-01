Understanding Data Lakes and Security

The cyberthreat landscape has never been more complex and fast moving. This means any new technology that can be used in the fight against cybercrime can bring real value to the security operations centre (SOC).

Given how organisations across numerous industries are increasingly using big data and analytics to extract the maximum value from their information, it makes sense that the same techniques could be applied to security data, which is becoming increasingly plentiful.

A relatively recent addition to the big data armoury is the concept of data lakes, in which a vast range of raw data is pulled together and stored in its original format. Thanks to a flat architecture, data lakes allow analytics tools to work across data that may not have been associated before, generating new insights for businesses and security teams.

Download this white paper to find out more.