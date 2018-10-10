Unifying End-User, Network, and Application Performance Monitoring and Management: An EMA Whitepaper

Managing digital experience is a mission-critical activity in today’s economy. Traditional end-user experience monitoring (EUEM), application performance management (APM), and network performance management (NPM) have “similar while different” design points and do not independently provide a complete view into overall digital performance. EMA believes that unified EUEM, APM, and NPM solutions represent an evolving new market segment. Read this paper to learn about:

• The limitations of standalone APM, EUEM, and NPM

• Characteristics, objectives, and capabilities of a unified digital management platform

• Enterprise requirements for managing digital experience based on EMA primary research

Recommendations and next steps for three deployment scenarios