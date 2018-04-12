New Signature Unlocking the Enterprise Superpower with IoT & Analytics

Superheroes always have similar attributes – speed, agility, intuition, x-ray vision, and, of course, a cape. Many of the same attributes can also be found in the enterprise and whilst we are more familiar with the ‘data is the new oil’ analogy, data is a superpower any business can wield.

However, unlocking it requires the right set of tools, one which allows companies to identify, correlate, and manage multiple sources of data. One which provides the capability to build advanced analytics models based on that data for predicting and optimising business models and outcomes. One which transforms your organisation to place where data and models yield better, faster decisions.