User and Entity Behaviour Analytics. Protecting your organisation from within.

LogRhythm

When it comes to detecting and responding to threats, many organisations focus their efforts on potential breaches from external sources. The truth is, an organisation’s largest security threat often lies within its own network.

In 63 per cent of cases, current and former employees are the source of security incidents.

Organisations are built around technology, but that technology is still controlled and managed by human hands. For a network to remain secure, both internally and externally, trust is an essential ingredient. Employees need access to critical and sensitive data on a daily basis to carry out their work, and just like security threats themselves, employees aren’t static. They come and go, take leaves of absence and retire. While working, they also regularly share information.

For most organisations, the obvious solution to this is to simply control access through the use of passwords or key cards. Monitoring access is essential for gaining internal visibility of staff and understanding their use of sensitive data. This is where many organisations fail.

