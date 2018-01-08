User and Entity Behaviour Analytics Protecting your organisation from within.

LogRhythm

When it comes to detecting and responding to threats, many organisations focus their efforts on potential breaches from external sources. The truth is, an organisation’s largest security threat often lies within its own network.

Organisations are built around technology, but that technology is still controlled and managed by human hands. For a network to remain secure, both internally and externally, trust is an essential ingredient. Employees need access to critical and sensitive data on a daily basis to carry out their work, and just like security threats themselves, employees aren’t static.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

