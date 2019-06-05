Vanson Bourne: Global Data Protection Index III (whitepaper) – EMEA preferred format: Ebook

The digital era is changing the way that organizations think about, protect, and monetize data.

Now more than ever they are pushing to be digitally-driven, and to achieve this they must be data-driven.

Data powers everything in modern organizations; analytics, digital experiences, IoT, and artificial intelligence are notable examples. All are essential to organizations that want to succeed in a digitally transformed world, but they simply cannot function without data. This is driving the shift from data as a static digital asset to data as a strategic business asset.

Those who do not invest in sufficient data protection risk limiting their success in these key areas.

This eBook presents findings from Vanson Bourne’s Global Data Protection Index study, a survey of 2,200 IT decision makers (ITDMs) globally.

