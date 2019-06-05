Vanson Bourne: Global Data Protection Index III (whitepaper) – EMEA preferred format: Ebook

Dell

The digital era is changing the way that organizations think about, protect, and monetize data.

Now more than ever they are pushing to be digitally-driven, and to achieve this they must be data-driven.

Data powers everything in modern organizations; analytics, digital experiences, IoT, and artificial intelligence are notable examples. All are essential to organizations that want to succeed in a digitally transformed world, but they simply cannot function without data. This is driving the shift from data as a static digital asset to data as a strategic business asset.

Those who do not invest in sufficient data protection risk limiting their success in these key areas.

This eBook presents findings from Vanson Bourne’s Global Data Protection Index study, a survey of 2,200 IT decision makers (ITDMs) globally.

Download to find out more.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Selling Security to the Board? Three Messages, Max, Says William Hill CISO
1 hour ago
Microsoft and Oracle Link Clouds, Bring Oracle Databases to Azure
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Sophos Halts Huawei Sales, Bans Updates, Warns Partners
3 hours ago
National Cyber Security Strategy To Hit Just 1 of 12 Outcomes by 2021
5 hours ago
VW Says 2,000 New IT Jobs, 4,000 Cuts; Lots of SAP
6 hours ago
NASCAR to Migrate 18 Petabyte/70 Year Video Archive to AWS
7 hours ago
Infosec London: The Human Issue Won’t Go Away
1 day ago
Mozilla: Firefox Will Block Third Party Trackers by Default – But Facebook Will Still Track You Unless…
1 day ago
Network Rail: Can We Get Better Recruitment Software?
1 day ago
Britain’s Open Source Awards: Meet the Shortlist
1 day ago
McKinsey Pops Its Open Source Cherry
1 day ago
AMD Wins Major Samsung Licensing Deal: The Big Loser? It Could be Arm
2 days ago
UK’s Sophos Buys US’s Rook Security, a Managed Services and SIEM Provider
2 days ago
Amazon Opens “App Store for Alexa” Up to UK Devs as Voice Booms
2 days ago
First It Came for the High Street, then It Came to the High Street?
2 days ago
This British Regtech Startup has Won Mastercard Investment – as a PSD2 Deadline Looms
2 days ago