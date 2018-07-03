Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.0 Enterprise Deployment

Veeam

This guide on Veeam® Agent for Microsoft Windows is for administrators responsible for controlled software distribution in enterprise environments or backup administrators willing to understand alternative Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows deployment options.

When protecting cloud workloads or physical servers, workstations and laptops require backup software running on a protected computer. Distributing software to computers of different software and hardware configurations often residing in physically different or logically separate sites from a centralized location is a requirement for many IT organizations. In addition, an organization may need more control over software deployment, for example, to restrict a user’s ability to install / update / uninstall software or to limit the potential impact on target machines, such as avoiding unexpected reboots. This is where Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows is especially useful. In this guide, you will learn:

– How installing Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows on new machines is easily achievable by including it as part of an installation image or template as described in the User Guide
– How to install Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows on machines by deploying MSI or an installation executable file directly
– How any software deployment platform that supports MSI can be used to deploy Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows, which includes Active Directory Group Policies and Microsoft SCCM

And more!

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

