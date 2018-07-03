Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows and for Linux on IBM Cloud – Configuration Guide

Veeam® on IBM Cloud delivers Availability for your entire environment with backup and recovery for both virtualized and non-virialized resources. Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows and for Linux extend Veeam’s powerful, proven recovery capabilities to physical environments. Deploying the Veeam Agents on IBM Cloud-supported bare metal servers extends your verified protection of IBM Cloud IT services and their associated data and applications.
Read this configuration guide and you will learn:
– System requirements and deployment prerequisites
– How to deploy and configure Veeam agents on IBM Cloud bare metal servers
– Step-by-step restore processes
And more!