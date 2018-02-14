Veeam Availability for VMware Cloud on AWS

VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is an on-demand service that enables you to run applications across vSphere-based cloud environments with access to a broad range of AWS services. Powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, this service integrates vSphere, vSAN and NSX along with VMware vCenter management, and is optimized to run on dedicated, elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure. With VMware Cloud on AWS, IT teams can manage their cloud-based resources with familiar VMware tools.

This solution brief provides an overview of how Veeam’s support of VMware Cloud on AWS helps customers accelerate the adoption of hybrid-cloud implementations with the ability to backup, replicate or migrate workloads to the AWS cloud simply and efficiently and leverage existing investments in VMware Software-Defined Data Center technologies.