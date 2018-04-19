Veeam and HPE 3PAR StoreServ Help Supply Chain Management Company Comply with GDPR

Veeam

In order to reduce its dependency on commercial print Elanders started to make a series of acquisitions all over the world to expand into new markets, customer segments and services, which included packaging, e-commerce and 4PL. By 2017, Elanders had become one of the world’s leading supply chain management companies. With offices in 19 countries, Elanders manages an immense amount of data that grows by at least 30 percent each year.

“Veeam is the reason our data is available 24.7.365,” Blomvé (IT Operations Manager at Elanders Sverige AB) said. “Veeam is fast, reliable and easy to use. We trust Veeam to do its job so we can serve our customers.”

Download this white paper to find out more.

