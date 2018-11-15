Vulnerability Intelligence Report

In this report, we provide an overview of current vulnerability disclosure trends and insights into real-world vulnerability demographics in enterprise environments. We analyze vulnerability prevalence in the wild, based on the number of affected enterprises, to highlight vulnerabilities that security practitioners are dealing with in practice – not just in theory. Our study confirms that managing vulnerabilities is a challenge of scale, velocity and volume. It is not just an engineering challenge, but requires a risk-centric view to prioritize thousands of vulnerabilities that superficially all seem the same.