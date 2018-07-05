Welch Foods, Inc. Choosing the right storage to drive business value from hybrid cloud

To maintain its competitive edge, Welch’s must squeeze the most out of every IT dollar to keep manufacturing running smoothly and to support executive decision-making with timely business reports.

With more than 400 product SKUs in 40 countries, Welch’s decided to embark on a journey to a hybrid cloud to maximize value from IT. It has built a robust storage foundation for its private cloud by combining enterprise-class IBM XIV with the cost-efficiencies of IBM Storwize V7000.

Download this case study to find out more.