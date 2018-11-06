What Desktop Admins Need to Know About Win10

VMware

Desktop administrators are over-burdened with increasing demands to maintain and secure Microsoft Windows infrastructure—often at the expense of end-user productivity.

While traditional PC lifecycle management (PCLM) or client management tools (CMT) tools were built for a world when PCs were always on-premises and users were always on the company network. The introduction of Windows 10 now allows desktop admins to rethink their endpoint management strategies and fully embrace a more efficient model for modern desktop management.

Download the whitepaper to learn everything desktop admins need to know about Windows.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Symantec Announces Appthority Acquisition to Boost Mobile Security Portfolio
3 hours ago
Institute of Coding Appoints a Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board
3 hours ago
Hackers Earn Bitcoin through Fake Elon Musk Verified Accounts on Twitter
4 hours ago
Kronos Announces IBM Watson Partnership and AI to Track Your Hourly Workers
5 hours ago
Autonomous Drones Proposed for Search and Rescue in Forested Areas
23 hours ago
Baidu’s Smart Speaker Market Share Soars 711% in China
23 hours ago
German SaaS Provider Quantilope Raises $8M in Series A Funding
1 day ago
ESA to Launch Final MetOp Satellite to Help Improve Weather Forecasts
1 day ago
Intel Announces New Xeon CPUs Two Days Before AMD Event
1 day ago
Alibaba Cloud Quarterly Revenue Jumps 90%
1 day ago
Hack of the Net: FIFA Admits to Second Hack, Expects Revelations
4 days ago
UK Start-Up Wagestream Wants to See the End of Pay Day Loans
4 days ago
Tencent Teams Up With Intel for Retail Surveillance Camera and “AI Box”
4 days ago
Arm and Canonical Join Forces to Advance Edge Computing
4 days ago
SAP User Group Turns 30: What to Expect from this Year’s Connect Conference
4 days ago
Apple Reports Record Services Revenue for Q4
4 days ago