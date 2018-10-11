How would you rate your ability to ensure highly performing applications in cloud and hybrid environments? Do you ever get surprised by complaints of poor performance from your users? Start with this short list to help you chose the right application performance monitoring (APM) solution to help you:
• Monitor the digital experience of web, mobile and SaaS applications
• Scale to monitor microservices and cloud applications
• Build higher-quality applications
• Hold cloud providers accountable to SLAs
What to Look for in an APM Vendor
Riverbed
