When Clinical Trials Meet the Real World

Medidata

The biopharma industry faces a troubling problem: Trial design is foundering on multiple fronts. About 64 percent of phase three trials fail, and about two thirds of these failures occur due to flawed design, inappropriate endpoints or under-enrollment. Even when trials don’t fail, they incur on average 1.5 institutional review board (IRB) amendments per trial, costing roughly $500,000 each and potentially delaying trials for months. Many biopharma companies do not fully embed value in their clinical development programs, and struggle with achieving uptake or demonstrating the value of the new therapies they’ve worked so hard to develop. That’s because real world patients often look very different from trial patients, or because the clinical guidelines don’t match up with the new therapies. When drugs work in the lab, but not out in the real world, doctors don’t want to prescribe them and patients don’t want to take them.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 6 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Will Government National Data Strategy Deliver on Eliminating Data Silos?
4 days ago
Microsoft Wobbles Again: Do Azure Staging Procedures Need a Rethink?
1 week ago
“Confidence in Chaos”? Ten Technologies for ‘Grey Zone’ Conflicts
1 week ago
Europe Sharpens IT Incident Reporting Requirements, Puts Cloud SLAs Under Microscope
2 weeks ago
It’s Time to Rethink How We Create and Provision Hybrid and Multi-cloud Networks
2 weeks ago
Down to the Wire: AWS Delays “Path-Style” S3 Deprecation at Last Minute
2 weeks ago
Five Announcements You May Have Missed at Microsoft Ignite 2020
2 weeks ago
Is Your Ransomware Incident Response Plan Future-Proof?
2 weeks ago
DataOps After the Pandemic: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
2 weeks ago
October’s Virtual CIO Symposium Speakers, Agenda Announced
2 weeks ago
CIOs Wielding More Influence in the Boardroom as IT Spending Surges by $15 BILLION a Week
2 weeks ago
How to Tap into Innovative Startups
2 weeks ago
IBM Handed £25 Million DWP Contract Extension, Without Competition
2 weeks ago
“Zerologon” Continues to Reverberate, as Gov’t Scrambles to Patch
2 weeks ago
TikTok and WeChat Banned in US From Sunday as Trump Clampdown Kicks In
3 weeks ago
Software Freedom Day 2020: Software Freedom is More Important than Ever
3 weeks ago