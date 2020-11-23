When Networks Meet The New Tomorrow

The world just changed. Within a short period of time, unforeseen global events have led to vast changes in our working and everyday lives.

In the context of network operations and information security, this means supporting a newly distributed workforce and digital processes with a shrinking budget. Most organizations’ networking infrastructure and tools were designed to support a predominantly office-based workforce. Overnight, IT has had to retool to support a remote workforce that is two to three times larger than was ever planned. On top of that, security needs to be maintained as network traffic has turned from the inside, out. Rapid network and tool modifications are raising new security, resilience and performance concerns. Similarly, the applications we depend on, whether custom, packaged or web-based, are all being pushed to previously untested limits.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length: 12 Pages

