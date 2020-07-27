When Networks Meet The New Tomorrow

Gigamon

The world just changed. Within a short period of time, unforeseen global events have led to vast changes in our working and everyday lives.

In the context of network operations and information security, this means supporting a newly distributed workforce and digital processes with a shrinking budget. Most organizations’ networking infrastructure and tools were designed to support a predominantly office-based workforce. Overnight, IT has had to retool to support a remote workforce that is two to three times larger than was ever planned. On top of that, security needs to be maintained as network traffic has turned from the inside, out. Rapid network and tool modifications are raising new security, resilience and performance concerns. Similarly, the applications we depend on, whether custom, packaged or web-based, are all being pushed to previously untested limits.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 12 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Male Dominated Boards Massively Underperform: New Diversity Survey
1 min ago
How Long Do SSDs Really Last?
4 hours ago
Telco Outages: Third-Party Failures Have Tripled
6 hours ago
Qualtrics Gets to Float After All: SAP Vows to Take Firm Public
7 hours ago
National Security Agency: Assume Your OT Control System Will Get Turned Against You
3 days ago
Kaspersky Identifies All-Singing, Multi-OS Malware Framework Dubbed “MATA”
3 days ago
Intel’s 7nm “Defect” Leaves Investors Fretting, Despite Blockbuster Earnings
3 days ago
Q&A: David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Kaspersky
4 days ago
No Patching, No CISO? Premier League Club Saved by the Bank after Hackers Targeted MD
4 days ago
DMs Raided in Twitter Hack that Saw Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama’s Accounts Accessed
4 days ago
Intelligent Infrastructure: Getting Structured Around Unstructured data ​
5 days ago
Slack Files Competition Complaint Against Teams
5 days ago
Computer Business Review Needs You: Take Our Survey, Help Shape the Future
5 days ago
“These People Aren’t Muppets” – Tackling the OT Security Realm with Humility
5 days ago
Expect a Record 20,000 Vulnerability Reports in 2020, Warns Skybox
5 days ago
Chinese Hackers Indicted on 11 Counts, Including Attack on British AI Firm
6 days ago