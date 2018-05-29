Who’d be a Government CIO? 10 pain points felt by public sector IT teams

Digital transformation. Empowered employees. Cloud capabilities. Not to mention multi-channel service and productivity wins…

The list of priorities for Government information, IT and technology teams never ends. Add budget squeezes, data theft threats and the shifting sands of our EU relationship, and you could be forgiven for thinking the average Government CIO’s ‘to do’ list should be stored between a rock and a hard place.

The good news is, there are those that empathise. In this brief eBook, we outline 10 common challenges felt by Civil Service technology departments, and suggest some ways they can be overcome.