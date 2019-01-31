Why Adding Mobile to Your Systemsof Engagement Is Critical for Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is no longer a developing trend; it’s a reality. In fact, recent 451 Research survey data reveals that 70% of enterprises either have a formal strategy or are in the planning phases of a strategy for digital transformation. And mobile devices are expected to play an increasingly critical role in digital transformation efforts, mostly because mobile devices have become the primary means by which users interact with and within organizations. Businesses will want to capitalize on the fusion of social, mobile and intelligent personalization to create differentiated experiences and improvement in customer and employee engagement. Learn more about the impact of mobile applications on digital transformation and why NoSQL technologies that include embedded storage and sync are needed to support mobile-based architectures.