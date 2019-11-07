Why Data Center Modernization Is Critical To Business Success

Pursuing agility to truly impact business transformation requires embracing data center modernization as a core competency. Crucial to this is having the most up-to-date IT infrastructure to support the scale and complexity of a changing technology landscape. Companies must embrace this imperative by adopting software-defined data center principles, embracing modernization, and automating their IT management processes. Those that do will propel business innovation and deliver superior customer experiences with fast, secure, and reliable business technology.

In December 2018, Dell Technologies commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the business value of modern infrastructure in company data centers. Forrester conducted an online survey with 508 IT infrastructure technology decision makers in seven countries to explore this topic. This spotlight focuses on the 102 respondents we surveyed at midmarket businesses (MBs) with 100 to 499 employees. We found that while most midmarket firms have a software-defined data center (SDDC) strategy, they have made minimal progress toward adopting SDDC technologies and automating infrastructure management processes — both of which are critical to security and business agility. However, organizations that have embraced modernized IT as a core competency are delivering applications that better meet end user needs and using automation to boost efficiency, security, and innovation.

