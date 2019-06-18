Why Digital Signal Processing Is the Key Requirement for HD Haptics

Lofelt

Haptic technologies offer tremendous potential for delivering immersive experiences for games, movies, music and more. By supplementing audiovisual content with tactile vibrations, haptic technologies can enhance sensory stimulation and increase user engagement.

Many hardware platform vendors have integrated basic haptics into their products. Using simple actuators, they have created game controllers that produce low rumbles or smartphones that generate buzzing alerts. But next-generation high-definition (HD) haptics requires more than hardware alone. Incorporating software into haptic systems is critical for overcoming limitations of hardware-only solutions.

Software-based digital signal processing (DSP), running as firmware on embedded processors, optimizes signals used by the actuators to produce vibrotactile feedback. With the right engine, software-based DSP can maximize hardware capabilities for delivering lifelike experiences.

Lofelt is pioneering the integration of software and hardware for haptics. By combining real-time, audiodriven DSP with wideband actuators, Lofelt Wave™ technology offers an end-to-end haptic system that surpasses results provided by hardware-only solutions and delivers natural, realistic experiences that enhance product differentiation.

