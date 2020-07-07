Why Engineering Teams Love Slack (And Why Yours Might Love It Too)

Today, Slack has become bigger than we’d ever imagined—and its adoption by dev teams of all sizes is a major reason.

Yes, Slack is used in pretty much every department and discipline, but software engineering is where it all started, and is still the source of a lot of the user love that keeps us coming to work smiling.

It’s hugely gratifying that we’re able to create something that makes a direct impact on the daily working lives of developers.

This e-book is a quick introduction to some of the ways Slack helps developers.

We hope it helps explain why software engineers seem to like Slack so much.