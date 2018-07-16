Why Smart Organizations Maximize Application Performance

A study exploring the roles that applications play in organizations’ productivity and customer experience.

Organizations and other official bodies are using more and more applications as central functions in their operations, both internally and to connect with customers. Increasingly, these applications are being placed on the cloud. However, we are concerned that applications are not being used to their full potential within organizations. This can have an impact upon the customer experience, as
well as sales where e-commerce applications are concerned.

We want to understand the challenges that are being faced in application use, particularly when it comes to the IT department and the end users of the applications.

