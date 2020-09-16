Why tougher doesn’t need to mean harder

Samsung

Rugged devices have been a business staple in many industries for decades, allowing frontline workers to operate even in the harshest of conditions.

But in that time, they’ve rarely attempted to break out of their niche. They’ve developed a reputation of being specific tools for specific needs, with durability and security coming at the expense of limited functionality, bulky design – and often an eye-watering price tag.
Meanwhile, some businesses have relied on consumer devices, choosing their superior performance, vaster range of features and faster evolution, at the expense of regular damage and failure.

But why does there need to be this divide between rugged and consumer devices? Why can’t there just be a better choice for businesses?

Whether you’re accustomed to rugged devices or have so far steered clear, it’s time to experience a new age of business mobility. In this paper, we’ll look at how a new generation of rugged devices are merging the functionality, power and price you’ve come to expect from consumer devices with the durability and security you need from rugged handsets. You’ll see how this combination is more than just the sum of its parts—it’s ushering in a frontline revolution as workers become empowered to achieve more than ever before.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Snowflake’s Record $33 Billion IPO Puts Data Back in the Spotlight
3 hours ago
NVIDIA’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Draws Praise, Rouses Strident Critics
4 hours ago
Azure UK South Outage: Overheating Cloud Dried Up Services for Customers
22 hours ago
Steps Organisations Can Take to Counter Adversarial Attacks in AI
23 hours ago
BP Extends its ‘Energy for Cloud Services’ Deal to Microsoft
1 day ago
TikTok Seeks Oracle ‘Partnership’ to get Round Trump Ban as Microsoft Talks End
2 days ago
Arm Founder: UK Could Be “Blocked from its Own Technology”
2 days ago
Tech Must Work Across Borders to Help Aviation: Virgin Atlantic CIO
2 days ago
Analytics in a Post-COVID 19 World: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
5 days ago
Perception of IT Never Been Higher for Johnson Matthey CIO Paul Coby
5 days ago
US Court Hit by “Conti” Ransomware
5 days ago
TERF Wars, “Random Twitter People” and Responsible Disclosure
6 days ago
Amazon Appoints Ex Director of the NSA to its Board of Directors
6 days ago
A Needle in a Hash Stack: Why It’s Time to Move Beyond Threat Intelligence
7 days ago
Sweeping Government Data Audit will Touch Every Corner of Public Realm
7 days ago
Huawei Pressing Ahead With UK R&D Centre, Despite Cuts to Enterprise Tech Operation
1 week ago