Winning in the New Era of Data Management How Microsoft SQL Server 2019 will Change the way you Manage your Data Estate

Dell Technologies

In the data-driven age, information is as valuable as currency. Entire industries are being disrupted by new data sources, emerging technologies and tech-native startups. Harnessing more data from more sources to provide actionable insights more quickly and cost-effectively is the key to outpacing the competition.

As organizations evaluate IT strategies for harnessing data, it’s clear that running traditional data warehouses and databases on isolated infrastructure is an untenable IT model in the era of petabyte data stores and real-time analytics.

The competitive advantage will go to organizations that can virtualize data so users can quickly and easily access data across all platforms and environments to make better decisions in real time — without the time and cost burden of traditional extract, transform, load (ETL) processes. Key stakeholder imperatives include:

– IT must embrace a new paradigm for managing data virtually, from the edge to the core, and from the data center to the cloud.
– Business and IT leaders will need to find a way forward that preserves legacy IT investments while setting a foundation for the future.

Traditional relational databases such as Microsoft® SQL Server® are evolving to act as a virtualized data hub, allowing users to access and manage unstructured and structured data from across the data estate using a single, unified interface.
This paper explores the ramifications of data gravity, the possibilities of SQL Server 2019 data virtualization and outlines considerations for building an agile IT foundation for the new era of data management.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel ®

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 19 pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Internal Data Stolen, Leaked, in REvil Attack on Electricity Market’s Elexon
3 hours ago
AWS Facial Recognition Tool Incorrectly Matches Over 100 Politicians With Criminals
4 hours ago
AR Headsets Could Slash PPE Use: NHS Trust
5 hours ago
Five Questions with… Jérôme Lecat, CEO, Scality
7 hours ago
Next on Network Rail’s IT Shopping List: A Crypto Key Management System
8 hours ago
Salesforce Writes Off $25 Million as it Abandons Offices
3 days ago
Exim Vulnerability: GRU Widely Exploited Critical 2019 Bug, Warns NSA
3 days ago
VMware CEO After Storming Quarter: “Tech is Stronger than GDP”
3 days ago
How Coronavirus is Impacting Digital Payments in Emerging Markets
3 days ago
Twitter Restricts Trump Tweet for “Glorifying Violence”
3 days ago
Cisco Confirms Deal for Network Monitoring Firm ThousandEyes
4 days ago
Zscaler Buys Edgewise Networks – A Software Identity Verification Startup
4 days ago
“Sophisticated” National Grid Welcomed to European CNI Forum
4 days ago
The NHS Will Hold Test and Trace Data for 20 Years: Questions Abound
4 days ago
8GB Raspberry Pi Lands for £74: Big Enough for “Heavy Server Workloads”?
4 days ago
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – A Lifeline for Remote Working
4 days ago