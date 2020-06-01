Winning in the New Era of Data Management How Microsoft SQL Server 2019 will Change the way you Manage your Data Estate

In the data-driven age, information is as valuable as currency. Entire industries are being disrupted by new data sources, emerging technologies and tech-native startups. Harnessing more data from more sources to provide actionable insights more quickly and cost-effectively is the key to outpacing the competition.

As organizations evaluate IT strategies for harnessing data, it’s clear that running traditional data warehouses and databases on isolated infrastructure is an untenable IT model in the era of petabyte data stores and real-time analytics.

The competitive advantage will go to organizations that can virtualize data so users can quickly and easily access data across all platforms and environments to make better decisions in real time — without the time and cost burden of traditional extract, transform, load (ETL) processes. Key stakeholder imperatives include:

– IT must embrace a new paradigm for managing data virtually, from the edge to the core, and from the data center to the cloud.

– Business and IT leaders will need to find a way forward that preserves legacy IT investments while setting a foundation for the future.

Traditional relational databases such as Microsoft® SQL Server® are evolving to act as a virtualized data hub, allowing users to access and manage unstructured and structured data from across the data estate using a single, unified interface.

This paper explores the ramifications of data gravity, the possibilities of SQL Server 2019 data virtualization and outlines considerations for building an agile IT foundation for the new era of data management.

