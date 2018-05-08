Workforce Experience 2020 – Six trends that will dominate the workforce of the future

New disruptive digital technologies are changing the face of workplace as well as worker expectations. The rapidly evolving 21st-century workforce is becoming increasingly mobile, contract-based, and technology savvy. Corporate real estate, IT, and HR leaders need to improve their work environments to suit these evolving needs, or they risk losing their employees to competition.

This Paper:

– Discusses why your employees are disengaged

– Discusses the six trends that will dominate the workforce of the future

– Describes how Cisco® Workforce Experience solutions can help enable these rich workforce experiences