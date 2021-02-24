Your Path to Virtualization

The COVID-19 pandemic drove 45% of clinical trial sites to transition patients from in-person to remote visits using virtual trial solutions. Disruptions preventing or limiting site access to patients, monitors, and CRAs are propelling long-lasting changes in the research industry, supported by the adoption of virtualization technologies. The urgency to adapt to evolving requirements for both patients and sites is prompting sponsors to engage in new discussions with their CROs. Trial success relies on driving the pace, flexibility, and adoption of new capabilities. The need for a rapid response is also creating new opportunities for sponsors to fundamentally evolve their technology strategy and leap into the next generation of clinical trials, far beyond COVID-19.

This eBook provides eight parameters to help sponsors optimize their path to virtualization across key site- and patient-centric capabilities.

